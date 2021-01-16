Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5 possibilities revealed, Will Louise Brealey return with Eleanor Matsuura?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:30 IST
Sherlock Season 5 is expected to bring a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. Image Credit: Instagram / Eleanor Matsuura

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are passionately looking forward to the renewal and airing of Season 5. The fifth season has not been renewed after a long wait, and the main reason can be given as the Sherlock-creators' disinterest or apathy on working on the fifth season.

Devdiscourse earlier revealed multiple times that the creators didn't cancel the series. Sherlock Season 5 has multiple possibilities to return to the small screens. Simply finishing the series without rightly portraying the ends or unravelling the previous cliffhangers will be injustice and breaking the hearts of millions of Sherlock lovers across the world.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson – this was earlier revealed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the upcoming season.

Digital Spy reported quite some months back that Sherlock Season 5 would have the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey, who is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock. Nevertheless, we need to wait for a long time to know more about the plot, cast and crew and release date.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it. The 41-year old actress is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

According to some sources, Sherlock Season 5 is expected to bring a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in previous season's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

