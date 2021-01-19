Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed, more focus on joint training arc

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:08 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to show a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The anime lovers are passionately waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. They are happy as My Hero Academia already got a confirmation for Season 5 earlier.

The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2, 2020. However, its production was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all have seen how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The official website for My Hero Academia updated its graphics in Japan. The makeover added the exact premiere date for the show, and it turns out March 27 is the lucky day, ComicBook noted.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will focus more on U.A. and the students, shining more of a spotlight on Class 1-B. The two classes will be merged together for a joint training class where they will be divided into small teams to fight against each other.

The rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B to be a part of a major storyline in the imminent season. There is a possibility that the next season is going to adapt at least some parts of the Joint Training Arc. According to The Cinemaholic, the complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family might get further explored.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to show a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

