One Punch Man Chapter 138: Does cover art hint ending of manga story arc?

Updated: 08-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:21 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 138 is likely to focus more on Blast and even reveal some flashbacks. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / One Punch Man

Excitement for the manga lovers is at the acme as they are just a few hours behind the release of One Punch Man Chapter 138. Many interesting things are expected to take place which will be discussed here. Stay with us to know more.

The real fact that Blast has many superpowers will once again be established in One Punch Man Chapter 138. The spoilers are finally out with the manga cover art leaks on the web world. The Japanese manga artist Yusuke Murata has almost finished the chapter.

Many fans have already speculated that One Punch Man's protagonist, Saitama and Blast are the same character or they are connected to each other at least. However, we are not fuelling any rumor here. But we believe fans' doubt will be cleared in One Punch Man Chapter 138.

The cover leaks of One Punch Man Chapter 138 portray the picture of Pig God eating a monster type of creature which also shows his powers too, BlockToro noted. Pig God is an S-Class hero that can eat and digest anything, which is how he can easily defeat the strongest of his enemies.

One Punch Man Chapter 138's cover art also contains the text – "I think it's time for the Final course. Are you guys hungry?" This hints that the manga story arc is about to end.

One Punch Man Chapter 138 is likely to focus more on Blast and even reveal some flashbacks. It can be seen that Blast is very powerful, he can even read minds and Saitama can finally find a worthy challenge after all.

On the other hand, One Punch Man Chapter 138 has got the title 'Unparalleled Appetite'. Fans have a doubt that Pig God can make its way in the plot. The imminent chapter will reveal one beautiful power of Blast – reading minds.

One Punch Man Chapter 138 is likely to be out on Sunday, January 10. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

