Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joel Kinnaman, model Kelly Gale are engaged

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:51 IST
Joel Kinnaman, model Kelly Gale are engaged
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Joel Kinnaman has announced his engagement to model Kelly Gale.

The 41-year-old ''Suicide Sqaud'' actor took to Instagram to share the news. "She said no. Jus kiddin...'' Kinnaman wrote alongside a picture of him proposing to Kelly. The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret Model also broke the news of her engagement on her Instagram account. Kinnaman and Kelly have been dating for nearly two years. They went public with their romance at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2019, just months after the actor split from wife Cleo Wattenstrom in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MoRTH receiving requests to notify rules of Motor Vehicles Act

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had been receiving requests from various quarters to notify rules under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to facilitate the movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between Ind...

Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India: Langer

Outplayed by an inexperienced and injury-plagued India, a shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to never ever, ever underestimate the really tough players from t...

BJP more dangerous than Maoists: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia.

BJP more dangerous than Maoists West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia....

Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah team up for whodunit 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday announced his next film Maarrich, which will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.Kapoor took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting two photos from the films set.In the first photo, the actor is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021