Joel Kinnaman, model Kelly Gale are engaged

Actor Joel Kinnaman has announced his engagement to model Kelly Gale.

The 41-year-old ''Suicide Sqaud'' actor took to Instagram to share the news. "She said no. Jus kiddin...'' Kinnaman wrote alongside a picture of him proposing to Kelly. The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret Model also broke the news of her engagement on her Instagram account. Kinnaman and Kelly have been dating for nearly two years. They went public with their romance at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2019, just months after the actor split from wife Cleo Wattenstrom in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)