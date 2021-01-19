Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP activists burn effigies of ‘Tandav’ director

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:34 IST
VHP activists burn effigies of ‘Tandav’ director

Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday burnt effigies of “Tandav” webseries director and demanded that the National Security Act be invoked against him for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner.

Amazon Prime Video’s starry political saga “Tandav” landed in a controversy for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu community.

The protestors led by VHP district secretary Rajesh Awasthi organised an agitation outside the collectorate gate here and burnt the effigies of the webseries director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Awasthi demanded that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against Zafar.

Two FIRs have been filed in Uttar Pradesh against the show, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The show premiered on the streaming platform on January 15.

PTI CORR ABN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yellen knows 'going small' on economic relief would be big mistake - Wyden

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Treasury, knows the importance of taking quick and significant steps to bolster the U.S. economy, the top Democrat on the committee told her nomination hearing.The good news ...

Sterling slips against euro, analysts see gains

Sterling slipped against a strengthening euro and gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday ahead of the confirmation hearing of Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary.Investors are preparing for Yellen...

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by weak Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of i...

India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet targets in the first few days of what the government calls the worlds biggest immunisation campaign.The country has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021