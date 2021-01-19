VHP activists burn effigies of ‘Tandav’ director

Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday burnt effigies of “Tandav” webseries director and demanded that the National Security Act be invoked against him for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner.

Amazon Prime Video’s starry political saga “Tandav” landed in a controversy for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu community.

The protestors led by VHP district secretary Rajesh Awasthi organised an agitation outside the collectorate gate here and burnt the effigies of the webseries director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Awasthi demanded that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against Zafar.

Two FIRs have been filed in Uttar Pradesh against the show, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The show premiered on the streaming platform on January 15.

