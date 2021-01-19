Caitlyn Jenner reflects upon her coming out experience

American television personality Caitlyn Jenner reflected on her coming out experience and why many individuals from the trans-community don't want her to be their "spokesperson." As per E! News, addressing her reputation as a "controversial" figure in the trans-community Caitlyn Jenner in an interview with 'The Skinny Confidential Him & Her' podcast said she has accepted that she is an outcast in the trans-community because of her beliefs and her background.

This topic arose when the host of the podcast Michael Bosstick brought up the difference in how people reacted to Elliot Page coming out, versus Caitlyn's experience back in 2015. The Olympic gold medallist hesitated to comment, before responding, "I gotta be very careful with that. The trans community is probably more critical than the general public." She claimed that because of her past "privilege" as a white man, trans-community people don't think she can "be a spokesperson for the community."

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also said it's been "disappointing" because she "thought I could really make a difference and change the world." She added, "I've had members of the community just tear into me and that's like, 'Guys, I'm only trying to help them. I'm here to help." As upsetting as this is, Caitlyn said she will never be left-leaning as many in the trans community already are. She explained, "Well, I never have been, never will be, you know?"

Nonetheless, According to E! News, Caitlyn shared she will never stop trying to make a difference in the world. "I feel like my greatest contribution that I can make is just being out there," she said, "without trying to change the world. Just be out there, do shows." (ANI)

