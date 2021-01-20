Divya Dutta debuts as 'menacing, evil' Rohini in 'Dhaakad' poster

A day after the makers of upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad' dropped character posters from the film featuring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Bollywood star Divya Dutta dropped her stunning character poster on Wednesday. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star took to Twitter as she dropped an intriguing poster of her character Rohini and described it as menacing and evil.

The first look poster shows her dressed in a green golden border saree, as she bears an intense look, with her kohl-rimmed eyes and open curly hair left open in the air. The grim poster also features a blood-stained wall and has a dark theme. With the poster, Dutta shared the traits of her character in the film. She tweeted, "She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021."

'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Earlier on Tuesday, Arjun Rampal unveiled his character poster from the film.

The lead actor of the movie, Kangana Ranaut, talked about 'Dhaakad' and revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. (ANI)

