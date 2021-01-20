Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divya Dutta debuts as 'menacing, evil' Rohini in 'Dhaakad' poster

A day after the makers of upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad' dropped character posters from the film featuring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Bollywood star Divya Dutta dropped her stunning character poster on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:03 IST
Divya Dutta debuts as 'menacing, evil' Rohini in 'Dhaakad' poster
Divya Dutta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the makers of upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad' dropped character posters from the film featuring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Bollywood star Divya Dutta dropped her stunning character poster on Wednesday. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star took to Twitter as she dropped an intriguing poster of her character Rohini and described it as menacing and evil.

The first look poster shows her dressed in a green golden border saree, as she bears an intense look, with her kohl-rimmed eyes and open curly hair left open in the air. The grim poster also features a blood-stained wall and has a dark theme. With the poster, Dutta shared the traits of her character in the film. She tweeted, "She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021."

'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Earlier on Tuesday, Arjun Rampal unveiled his character poster from the film.

The lead actor of the movie, Kangana Ranaut, talked about 'Dhaakad' and revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JAGSOM Bangalore, formerly IFIM B-school, completes 100% Final Placement 2021; Avg Salary up by 12% to Rs.10.21 LPA

- The highest salary package offered at JAGSOM is Rs. 16 LPA and the average salary stood at Rs. 10.21 LPA. More than 70 recruiters, including New Age Companies, participated in the placement process making offers to graduating studentsBANG...

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021