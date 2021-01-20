New books to tell classic children's stories

From Rudyard Kipling to O Henry and from RK Narayan to Enid Blyton, publishing house Hachette India is out with two grand volumes filled with some of the greatest stories ever written for younger and older children.

The books, ''100 Greatest Stories for Young Children'' and ''50 Greatest Stories for Old Children'', features a wide range of stories from fairy tales, fables, folklore, classic Indian texts and epics written by international and Indian authors.

The contributors in these two anthologies are some of the world's finest and most-loved authors including the likes of Oscar Wilde, Beatrix Potter, Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, Rabindranath Tagore and Leo Tolstoy.

''The past months have been so devastating in so many ways for children (and their families), stuck at home and suffering from online fatigue. What could be better than giving them a whopping, wonderful package of time-tested super-stories that have delighted and entertained generations of children, to pick and choose from,'' Vatsala Kaul Banerjee, publisher, Children’s & Reference Books, Hachette India told PTI.

While the book for younger children is a treasury of fun adventures, fairy tales, fables, folklore and more; the book for older children offers the best of works from super-imaginative H.G. Wells, adventurous Rudyard Kipling, heart-tugging Munshi Premchand and tongue-in-cheek Sukumar Roy, among others.

''These two volumes are collections of the best-loved stories ever told, to introduce children to extraordinary writers, to take them to amazing places, and to give them experiences they will never forget. Dip into these lovingly curated treasure-baskets of all-time favourites, and you're bound to find a glowing gem each time,'' said Banerjee.

The books, priced Rs 599 each, are currently available for sale on online and offline stores.

