'KUWTK' to feature Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage issues

One of the famous American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' (KUWTK) will highlight the marriage problems of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the final episodes. A source with knowledge of their show -- which is ending after more than a decade-long run and 20 seasons on E! later this year -- said the disintegration of Kim and Kanye's marriage will feature heavily in the final storyline as they make their exit from the reality show.

Page Six exclusively reported that a source with information on their show, which is finishing after over a long term run and 20 seasons on E! later this year said the breaking down of Kim and Kanye's marriage will highlight vigorously in the last storyline as they make their exit from the unscripted TV drama. The source said, "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

Kim and Kanye had separated and are negotiating the terms of a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. They have four children: daughter North, 7; son Saint, 5; daughter Chicago, 3; and son Psalm, 20 months. Kim and Kanye had isolated and are arranging the provisions of separation after almost seven years of marriage. They share four kids: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 20 months old Psalm.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that -- ahead of a formal divorce filing -- they are in settlement talks to agree on finances and how to split their properties. Kim is being represented by LA power divorce attorney Laura Wasser. Various sources disclosed to Page Six that in front of a conventional separation documenting they are in settlement converses to agree on accounts and how to part their properties.

A separate source said Kanye is fine with his upcoming divorce. "He understands Kim's side has to spin that she is sick of him. In reality, he's been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while. Especially her mother, who looms large in all big decisions she makes." The source added, "Seems to be enjoying the brouhaha surrounding his divorce. He is quite familiar with what the Kardashian public relations machine is capable of, and thinks it's funny that her team is blaming his presidential run on the marriage disintegration," as per Page Six. (ANI)

