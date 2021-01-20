Mrinal Dutt joins cast of 'Asur' makers next series

Left Menu
The OTT space is opening new doors where talent is getting its due and thats reassuring.

Actor Mrinal Dutt will feature alongside South star Priyamani in ''Asur'' makers next web-series.

The actor said on Wednesday that he has started shooting for the web show with Ding Entertainment, the makers of Arshad Warsi-fronted series ''Asur''.

Dutt revealed that the untitled web series will star Priyamani and Satyadeep Mishra, who has acted in films like ''No One Killed Jessica'', ''Phobia'' and most recently in Netflix series ''Masaba Masaba''.

''I am looking forward to working with this fantastic cast and to be associated with Ding entertainment. The OTT space is opening new doors where talent is getting its due and that’s reassuring. ''I am glad to have these opportunities of working with such good teams, telling different stories,'' Dutt said in a statement.

Dutt currently features in ''Cargo'' director Arati Kadav's short film ''55km/sec'', opposite Richa Chadha. Priyamani is awaiting the release of season two of ''The Family Man'', in which she stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season of the spy thriller will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

