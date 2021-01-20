Now You See Me 3 will be different from previous films, what more we know

Many fans of Now You See Me are worried about its future. Some have already speculated that they would not be able to see Now You See Me 3 on the big screens. However, that's not true.

The future of Now You See Me 3 is obvious due to a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of it. However, the studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production.

In a recent conversation with ComingSoon.net, the Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3. He also emphasized on the development of his character in the movie.

Jesse Eisenberg was questioned if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited movie. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet. He played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, a member of the Four Horsemen. He assured that he would happily return to Now You See Me 3 if further development were to get underway.

According to some sources, Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, it (the plot) is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

The imminent Now You See Me 3 will see the returning of main actors. Jesse Eisenberg recently showed interest in reprising his role as Daniel J Atlas in the third movie of the franchise. The returning actors are likely to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, and Woody Harrelson in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, and Merritt McKinney respectively (including Jesse Eisenberg's much-loved character Daniel Atlas.

Devdiscourse previously notified you that Lionsgate hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for Now You See Me 3. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle. Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into the movie while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane opined.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date.

