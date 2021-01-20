Fast & Furious 9: Actors & their roles defined, Vin Diesel talks on ‘family’

The release of Fast & Furious 9 was expected in summer last year, but now we are looking forward to it in this year's summer. We have crossed the phase of disappointment due to Fast & Furious 9's postponement in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Now the franchise lovers are excited to know what they can see in the ninth installment.

One of the lead stars of Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel has revealed that the plot will revolve around Cipher, a criminal mastermind and a cyber-terrorist who will team up with Dominic (Vin Diesel's character) aka Dom's brother Jakob (played by John Cena) to take revenge on Dom and his teammates.

The first trailer of Fast & Furious 9 was out before we came to know that the movie would be delayed. However, we have come to know that John Cena will play the role of an antagonist in Fast & Furious 9. Before the trailer's release, no one had the idea that Dom even had a brother. But Vin Diesel vows it makes sense and surely will surely entertain viewers.

According to Vin Diesel, Dom's family will take an important part in Fast & Furious 9. The franchise is running for two decades and the viewers may want to know the origin of the story.

"Family is at the core of the Fast & Furious, and how you explore that and play with that is what makes for an interesting franchise. One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity. We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody," Vin Diesel said to EW.

Fast & Furious 9 casts Vin Diesel as Dom who is a retired street racer and settle down with his wife Letty Ortiz (by Michelle Rodriguez), and his son, Brian Marcos. Letty was also a criminal and professional street racer. Dom's sister Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) is a former member of her brother's team who has settled down with her partner, Brian O'Conner, and their two children. Brian O'Conner first appeared and portrayed the role of Paul Walker in Fast & Furious (2001). Dom's brother Jakob Toretto works as a master thief, murderer, and superb driver.

Dom's team member Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) is an ex-habitual offender, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker (a mechanic from Miami), Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey (a British computer hacktivist and a member of Dom's team). Sung Kang who portrays the role of Han Lue is a former team member of Dom's team who was believed to have been killed.

Additionally, the other actors to reprise their role in Fast & Furious 9 are Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Bow Wow as Twinkie, and Jason Tobin as Earl Hu. Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to hit the big screens on May 28, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

