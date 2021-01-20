Left Menu
Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg

A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.

In the competition, organised by Department of Tourism, over 30 participants drawn from various districts of the Kashmir valley, both amateur and professional sculptures, are participating, an official spokesman said. The department received overwhelming response and some participants were later shortlisted for the competition, the spokesman said. They will compete in teams and also as individuals to hand carve unique artworks on themes depicting Kashmir culture, heritage, life and nature.

Director Tourism Nisar Wani said the event is being organised to provide a platform to both budding artists and professionals to showcase their talent in arts.

Wani said Kashmir is blessed with a natural and advantageous geographical environment for ice and snow tourism which the department will promote to attract tourists to this snow art during winter months.

''The four-day competition will also provide an opportunity to amateur artists to learn from professionals who are part of this event. We are also planning to develop an ice park and promote this tourism product in a big way,'' he said.

The department provided all the support including travel, accommodation and food to the participants for the event. The department also kept ice blocks ready for the participants who will only need to carve out the shape as per their chosen themes.

