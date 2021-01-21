Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

The manga enthusiasts are quite excited as they are coming close to the release of Attack on Titan Chapter 137. They were disappointed after learning that Chapter 137 of Attack on Titan would be delayed for a month. Read further to know what you can see next.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be full of action and reveal many interesting and shocking things. It won't be out before February. Armin and Zeke meeting in the Paths has given a different perspective to the manga storyline and it also hints at how the story will end.

According to BlockToro, Eren will be seen as the main character of Attack on Titan Chapter 137 storyline who wants to destroy humanity but his friends and the alliance members are trying to stop him. Eren has started something called Rumbling where thousands of Wall Titans will run over the earth and destroy everything in their paths.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will focus on Annie and Armin. These two characters have more going on in their character arc besides their blooming love. Armin and Eren deserve a final meeting before the story completes in Chapter 139. Their final meeting can take place at Paths as there is no other better place than it to make it more emotional.

On the other hand, Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will elaborate why Eren has commenced Rumbling and it would be a genius move by Hajime Isayama if that is explained to Armin. Eren can easily meet Armin in the Paths and explain his motives and ideologies behind rumbling and might even try to make him join his side.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 are yet to be out. The spoilers can be expected four to five days before the manga's original release.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is likely to be released on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

