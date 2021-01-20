Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:00 IST
One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom
The excitement among the One Piece enthusiasts across the planet has highly augmented as the completion of Chapter 1000 brought many surprising turns and twists in the plot. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga lovers will have to wait for around 10 to 11 days for One Piece Chapter 1002's release. The previous chapter brought many interesting things including Kaido's surprising revelation about his plans after the ending of Onigashima war. Read further to know what you can see in One Piece Chapter 1002.

The excitement among the One Piece enthusiasts across the planet has highly augmented as the completion of Chapter 1000 brought many surprising turns and twists in the plot. One Piece Chapter 1002 will focus on Wano Arc that continues to be more exciting and thrilling.

There is a reason why Wano Arc continues to be thrilling. Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D Luffy and his comrades have engaged in a scuffle against Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

According to BlockToro, Sanji needs to get out from Black Maria's spider-web in One Piece Chapter 1002 and help Luffy in the fight against Kaido and Big Mom. Sanji has been caught in a web by Black Maria and since he doesn't hit women, someone needs to save him soon. There is no way Sanji will spend his time hanging from a web and he needs to fight some powerful enemies such as King, Queen, or Page One.

Sanji always has a trick up his sleeve and the cook saves the day in the end. Nami or Robin could easily save Sanji from Black Maria in One Piece Chapter 1002 and he can proceed to help others, BlockToro noted.

The spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1002 will take time to be out. The manga lovers can expect the spoilers four to five days before its original release.

One Piece Chapter 1002 could either continue the Supernovas vs Yonkos fight or shift the focus to the rest of the matchups. According to BlockToro, it makes no sense to have two chapters in a row dedicated to a single fight, but then again it is one of the most epic battles to take place in the manga story.

It seems unlikely that the two chapters will continuously feature a light. With the intensity of the battle that may ensue, it is no surprise that it will continue to be explored in One Piece Chapter 1002.

The release of One Piece Chapter 1002 will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 298 preview revealed, supervillains can gather new army

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JAGSOM Bangalore, formerly IFIM B-school, completes 100% Final Placement 2021; Avg Salary up by 12% to Rs.10.21 LPA

- The highest salary package offered at JAGSOM is Rs. 16 LPA and the average salary stood at Rs. 10.21 LPA. More than 70 recruiters, including New Age Companies, participated in the placement process making offers to graduating studentsBANG...

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021