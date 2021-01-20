One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

The manga lovers will have to wait for around 10 to 11 days for One Piece Chapter 1002's release. The previous chapter brought many interesting things including Kaido's surprising revelation about his plans after the ending of Onigashima war. Read further to know what you can see in One Piece Chapter 1002.

The excitement among the One Piece enthusiasts across the planet has highly augmented as the completion of Chapter 1000 brought many surprising turns and twists in the plot. One Piece Chapter 1002 will focus on Wano Arc that continues to be more exciting and thrilling.

There is a reason why Wano Arc continues to be thrilling. Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D Luffy and his comrades have engaged in a scuffle against Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

According to BlockToro, Sanji needs to get out from Black Maria's spider-web in One Piece Chapter 1002 and help Luffy in the fight against Kaido and Big Mom. Sanji has been caught in a web by Black Maria and since he doesn't hit women, someone needs to save him soon. There is no way Sanji will spend his time hanging from a web and he needs to fight some powerful enemies such as King, Queen, or Page One.

Sanji always has a trick up his sleeve and the cook saves the day in the end. Nami or Robin could easily save Sanji from Black Maria in One Piece Chapter 1002 and he can proceed to help others, BlockToro noted.

The spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1002 will take time to be out. The manga lovers can expect the spoilers four to five days before its original release.

One Piece Chapter 1002 could either continue the Supernovas vs Yonkos fight or shift the focus to the rest of the matchups. According to BlockToro, it makes no sense to have two chapters in a row dedicated to a single fight, but then again it is one of the most epic battles to take place in the manga story.

It seems unlikely that the two chapters will continuously feature a light. With the intensity of the battle that may ensue, it is no surprise that it will continue to be explored in One Piece Chapter 1002.

The release of One Piece Chapter 1002 will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

