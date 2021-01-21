Left Menu
Glastonbury music festival called off for second year due to Coronavirus

Organisers of UK's biggest musical event, Glastonbury on Thursday (local time) revealed that they have decided to cancel the festival for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A click from the previous editions of Glastonbury Music Festival. Image Credit: ANI

Organisers of UK's biggest musical event, Glastonbury on Thursday (local time) revealed that they have decided to cancel the festival for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the festival founder Michael Eavis and daughter Emily Eavis have pulled the plug on what would have been the belated 50th edition of the iconic music festival.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down," Variety quoted the letter from the organisers. The festival is carrying over the ticket policy from 2020 which will allow those who bought a ticket in October 2019 to roll their Euro 50 deposit over to next year and get the chance to buy the ticket for the festival in 2022.

"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022! We thank you for your incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead," the letter from the organisers read. The Glastonbury 2020 festival was set to feature musicians like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Paul McCartney. (ANI)

