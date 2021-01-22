Left Menu
The latest 'James Bond' instalment 'No Time to Die,' starring Daniel Craig has been postponed yet again. The movie will now release in theatres on October 8. It was originally scheduled to open on April 2.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 08:47 IST
Daniel Craig starrer 'No Time To Die' release delayed again
A still shared by Daniel Craig from 'No Time To Die' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

According to Variety, the delay in release is hardly a surprise as Hollywood has been widely anticipating that 'No Time to Die' would face another delay as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket.

MGM is rolling out 'No Time to Die' in North America, while Universal has international rights. Since the movie carries a massive price tag around USD 200 million, it relies on substantial global ticket sales to turn a profit. That's nearly impossible to achieve at a time when most movie theatres are closed, and the few that remain open have been operating at a reduced capacity. As reported by Variety, the announcement which was made by the makers on Thursday (local time) marks the film's third delay in the last 10 months. In March of 2020, 'No Time to Die' became the first tentpole to shift its release date amid the pandemic.

The latest scheduling shift for 'No Time to Die' may inspire rival studios to delay any movies still set for the first few months of the year. Moments after MGM relocated Bond, Universal announced that the studio's Bob Odenkirk-led action thriller 'Nobody' was moving from February 26 to April 2. Sony has also redated 'Peter Rabbit 2,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'Cinderella.' Meanwhile, Focus Features, the speciality studio owned by Universal, bumped Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' from April 23 back to October 22. It's also been commonly speculated that Universal's 'Fast & Furious' sequel 'F9' won't keep its May 28 release date.

Variety reported that Cary Joji Fukunaga directed 'No Time to Die,' the 25th entry in the Bond franchise and the final go-around for star Daniel Craig. The cast also includes Rami Malek as Bond's adversary Safin, Lashana Lynch as a new '007 agent and Lea Seydoux as Bond's love interest. Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Christoph Waltz also star.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

