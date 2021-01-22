Left Menu
Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:50 IST
Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info
Netflix will surely announce the official release date of Stranger Things Season 4 as soon as the filming and post-production work is done. Image Credit: Facebook / Stranger Things Fans

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021." No, it was "not true, sorry," the series the executive producer Shawn Levy confirmed it to Exclusive Hollywood on Twitter.

Most of the viewers were confused as the Twitter account and the post looked like "official." Moreover, the post accumulates over 12.8k likes and more than 3.1k retweets.

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently under production. Netflix will surely announce the official release date as soon as the filming and post-production work is done. The filming was started in Lithuania in early 2020 and then in Atlanta but the production was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed on September 28, 2020.

"We're excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything...," said the show's creators the Duffer Brothers.

The upcoming Stranger Things Season 4 is a science fiction horror TV series, which is the chronology of Season 3. Almost all the main casts are returning to play their role including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

The newly added stars to the main casts are Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the television series.

