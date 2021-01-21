Left Menu
Derry Girls: Why Season 3 can mark end to this series, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:44 IST
Derry Girls: Why Season 3 can mark end to this series, what more we know
Derry Girls Season 3 is likely to be the ultimate and final season of the series as the girls are growing up and they will be passed out from Catholic school. Image Credit: Facebook / Derry Girls

The good news is the Northern Irish comedy series Derry Girls is renewed for Season 3. Derry Girls fans have been preserving their patience for Derry Girls Season 3, which was commissioned for 2020. But it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Derry Girls Season 2 was shown in March and April 2019.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays the role of Erin Quinn in the Derry Girls series told Metro last year October that the filming has been pushed back several times and "It's important for us to shoot it at home [in Ireland]."

We've been pushed [filming] now a couple of times, and I think we are going to push again," said Monica Jackson. It's really important to us that we keep the authenticity of the show and that we don't deliver any show that's in any way a limited version," she added.

It is also reported that Derry Girls Season 3 is likely to be the ultimate and final season of the series as the girls are growing up and they will be passed out from Catholic school. Fans shouldn't be disheartened, the sitcoms creator and writer Lisa McGee say she has an idea to on-screen the Derry Girls movies.

"For a while, I didn't know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head, so after series three I'll think about that a bit more," said Lisa McGee. "I'd like to do it and I think the cast would too so that would be the long-term plan," she opined.

Derry Girls is based in Northern Ireland and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. As per Production Intelligence, a site that tracks news and updates on productions, Derry Girls Season 3 is under Pre-production. The show may start its filming in late 2021.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on movies, web, and TV series.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

