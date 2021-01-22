Left Menu
Neeraj Pandey, Disney+ Hotstar announce multi-series 'Special Ops Universe'
Following the success of espionage thriller show ''Special Ops'' headlined by Kay Kay Menon, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced a multi-series franchise, titled ''Special Ops Universe''.

The first show in the franchise will be ''Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'', which will see Menon reprising his role of Himmat Singh from the 2020 series. The new series will tell Singh's backstory and form a pivotal part of the universe.

Pandey said ''Special Ops'' was conceptualised as a universe, which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling.

''We are starting off with a unique 'Special Ops 1.5'' which is neither a prequel nor a sequel. The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events. ''It will be narrated across three episodes, approximately an hour long each,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

''Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'' will go back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh as a R&AW agent and how he uses his wits and intelligence for a different operation.

Menon said he is thrilled to be part of this new universe.

''If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for 'Special Ops 1.5'. It is a terrific redemption story. There is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. ''As an actor, I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting,'' he added.

The series will be shot across multiple international locations and the makers plan to scale up the action and drama.

Sunil Rayan, President and Head at Disney+ Hotstar, said they are thrilled to partner with Pandey to bring this ambitious new format.

''We're excited to venture in this nonlinear format of storytelling that brings alive an entire universe; where stories and different characters can simultaneously co-exist. ''The scale at which this is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating world-class entertainment for our audiences,'' Rayan added.

''Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'' will start production later this year.

