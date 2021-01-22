Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford says, “We want it to be the best”

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:38 IST
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford says, “We want it to be the best”
In February last year, producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that her team is still working for hand on Indiana Jones 5 to make it successful and memorable. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Fans are tremendously excited after knowing Indiana Jones is returning after 12 years with Indiana Jones 5 on cinemas in July 2022. The movie will be the fifth and final installment of the franchise. Viewers may be wondering about the final release date of Indiana Jones 5 as the release date changed for multiple times.

Disney earlier announced that the Indiana Jones 5 would be released on July 19, 2019. Again on April 25, 2017, the official Star Wars website pushed back Indiana Jones Season 5's release date to July 10, 2020. Disney again pushed back the date to July 9, 2021. Now the film was delayed for the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

We all know Harrison Ford is returning to his famous role Indiana Jones. He made it clear that the movie will not come unless everything is properly done to make Indiana Jones 5 a perfect and presentable movie.

HeyUGuys' journalist asked him, what viewers will see in the next Indie adventure, to which he replied, "I don't really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate," said the actor.

"They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success of worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. We've got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do but we are determined to get it right before we get it made," added Ford.

Also, in February last year, producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that her team is still working for hand on Indiana Jones 5 to make it successful and memorable. Steven Spielberg will remain attached as a "hand-on" producer of the Indiana Jones 5 that has a script written by George Lucas, David Koepp, and Jonathan Kasdan.

After the massive success of the prequel Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1984, fans were surprised and thrilled after seeing the sequel The Temple of Doom in 1989. The director Steven Spielberg himself admitted that the second sequel was too dark and horrific.

After years later, in an interview with Express.co.uk, Spielberg confesses he was not happy with the movie. "It was too dark, too subterranean, and much too horrific. I thought it out-poltered Poltergeist." He added, "I wasn't happy with the second film at all." Still, it grossed 179,870,271 million USD in North America and 153,237,000 USD in other territories, and 333,107,271 USD worldwide.

The current release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Will Frozen 3 take years of gap like Frozen 2? What viewers can see in third movie

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GMR Airports' JV hands over terminal building at Clark international airport to Philippines

A joint venture of GMR Airports on Friday handed over new terminal building at Clark international airport to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority BCDA, which works under the Philippines government, an official statement said on F...

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...

Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won a mens World Cup downhill on the classic Streif course for the first time Friday as teammate Urs Kryenbhl crashed badly on the final jump.Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph 93 mph, Kryenbhl lost his balance i...

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021