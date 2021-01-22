Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford says, “We want it to be the best”

Fans are tremendously excited after knowing Indiana Jones is returning after 12 years with Indiana Jones 5 on cinemas in July 2022. The movie will be the fifth and final installment of the franchise. Viewers may be wondering about the final release date of Indiana Jones 5 as the release date changed for multiple times.

Disney earlier announced that the Indiana Jones 5 would be released on July 19, 2019. Again on April 25, 2017, the official Star Wars website pushed back Indiana Jones Season 5's release date to July 10, 2020. Disney again pushed back the date to July 9, 2021. Now the film was delayed for the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

We all know Harrison Ford is returning to his famous role Indiana Jones. He made it clear that the movie will not come unless everything is properly done to make Indiana Jones 5 a perfect and presentable movie.

HeyUGuys' journalist asked him, what viewers will see in the next Indie adventure, to which he replied, "I don't really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate," said the actor.

"They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success of worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. We've got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do but we are determined to get it right before we get it made," added Ford.

Also, in February last year, producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that her team is still working for hand on Indiana Jones 5 to make it successful and memorable. Steven Spielberg will remain attached as a "hand-on" producer of the Indiana Jones 5 that has a script written by George Lucas, David Koepp, and Jonathan Kasdan.

After the massive success of the prequel Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1984, fans were surprised and thrilled after seeing the sequel The Temple of Doom in 1989. The director Steven Spielberg himself admitted that the second sequel was too dark and horrific.

After years later, in an interview with Express.co.uk, Spielberg confesses he was not happy with the movie. "It was too dark, too subterranean, and much too horrific. I thought it out-poltered Poltergeist." He added, "I wasn't happy with the second film at all." Still, it grossed 179,870,271 million USD in North America and 153,237,000 USD in other territories, and 333,107,271 USD worldwide.

The current release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

