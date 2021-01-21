Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:20 IST
Will Frozen 3 take years of gap like Frozen 2? What viewers can see in third movie
As the making of Frozen 3 is yet to be announced, expecting its plot or synopsis is not logical. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / Frozen

After the incredible success of the first two installments of Frozen, fans are ardently waiting for Frozen 3. Disney hasn't confirmed the third sequel movie but fans have not given up their hope for it.

The director and writer Jennifer Lee earlier told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 had come to an end. However, she felt the same way when the first installment of Frozen was completed. Perhaps it seems that Jennifer Lee is still not sure whether Frozen 3 will be made.

"For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end," said Jennifer Lee.

Frozen sequels are animated musical fantasy films that can be watched and enjoyed by all aged groups. Frozen 2 has the highest all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, which grossed USD 477.4 million in the US and Canada, and USD 972.7 million in other territories (globally total of USD USD 1.450 billion).

As the making of Frozen 3 is yet to be announced, expecting its plot or synopsis is not logical. The second season mainly focused on the connection between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe.

Hence, Frozen 3 is likely to see a royal wedding of the queen of Arendelle, Anna. Frozen 2 shows Kristoff trying multiple times to propose to Anna. Frozen 3 may also bring back Prins Hans and other lead characters alike former queen of Arendelle and Anna's sister Elsa, Yelena, the leader of Northuldra tribe, and Honeymaren, the member of the tribe.

Frozen 3 will continue from where Frozen 2 left with Elsa living in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa discovers that she has a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra. The third film will return the whole gang of Anna, Elsa, Sven, Olaf and Kristoff.

The movie creators took six years gap between the release of Frozen and Frozen 2. Thus, many fans predicted that Frozen 3 would not be released before 2023. Stay connected to Devdiscourse for more updates.

