Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence of former minister KamineniSrinivas.

Kalyan also gave another cheque for Rs 11,000, acontribution pooled by his personal staff.

The Jana Sena chief's political secretary P HariPrasad said some Christians and Muslims too were amongKalyan's staff, who also made the contribution for the RamMandir construction.

