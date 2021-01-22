Left Menu
Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:35 IST
If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 takes place anytime in future, it will resume where the last season ended. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? Although majority of global fans believe that The Vampire Diaries will not be out for Season 9, still some fans continue keeping deep trust on the creator.

If The Vampire Diaries receives green signal Season 9, it is likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

It is also true that the cast members from the previous seasons will return if Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9. However, we have not heard of any developmental updates related to the insertion of fresh faces in Season 9.

Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec are previously said to be directing The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many viewers may not know that Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

On the other hand, another lead actor, Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role in Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries. Since then, fans have been wondering her purported romantic link with Ian Somerhalder was the reason which they wanted to avoid again. Thus, majority of fans believe the creators' choice of making another season highly depends on Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev's decision.

Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 takes place anytime in future, it will resume where the last season ended. The last eighth season showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

Some fans continue to believe that Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be made in future, mainly after the coronavirus pandemic situation. As the world is still combating against the deadly virus, Vampire Diaries lovers think the creators are postponing their (undisclosed) idea of making it.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

