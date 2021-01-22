Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight, Caryn Mandabach share message on official website

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:57 IST
Fans may be surprised seeing a familiar face returning in Peaky Blinders Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is confirmed to come back soon with Season 6. Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The final season of Peaky Blinders is finally on its way.

Recently Peaky Blinders' creator, Steven Knight has written (on Season 6 or final season) on the official website – "Peaky is back and with a bang… After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

The executive producer, Caryn Mandabach confirmed the announcement with this message to Peaky Blinders' fans – "Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

Fans may be surprised seeing a familiar face returning in Peaky Blinders Season 6. The director Anthony Bryne is willing to bring back Princess Tatiana Petrovna (played by Gaite Jansen) from the third season. She was first seen on-screen after being brought to the Shelby's by Sergeant Moss of the Birmingham Police.

The Princess Tatiana Tommy Shelby about his wife Grace's impending death. She told Tommy that the sapphire necklace his wife was wearing was 'cursed by a gypsy', Express reminded.

"Nothing on earth would make me wear it," she stated, as Tommy raced to Grace to get her to remove the cursed stone.

Digital Spy earlier noted that there is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

