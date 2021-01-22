Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'm listening, learning but anger misdirected: Richa Chadha on 'Madam Chief Minister'

As her latest film Madam Chief Minister released in theatres on Friday, actor Richa Chadha once again addressed the controversy surrounding the movies poster and representation, saying that it is misdirected towards her.The films poster, which was released on January 5, was slammed by many on social media for apparently showing the Dalit community in a stereotypical way as Chadhas character is shown holding a broom in her hand.Some users had also taken umbrage over the use of the word untouchable in the poster.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:01 IST
I'm listening, learning but anger misdirected: Richa Chadha on 'Madam Chief Minister'

As her latest film ''Madam Chief Minister'' released in theatres on Friday, actor Richa Chadha once again addressed the controversy surrounding the movie's poster and representation, saying that it is misdirected towards her.

The film's poster, which was released on January 5, was slammed by many on social media for apparently showing the Dalit community in a stereotypical way as Chadha's character is shown holding a broom in her hand.

Some users had also taken umbrage over the use of the word ''untouchable'' in the poster. In her response, Chadha had called the gaffe an ''unintentional oversight''. There was also criticism for the film's lack of representation of people from the Dalit community.

On Friday, the actor said that she is still receiving angry message from people on social media.

''I am listening, learning... as I have been attempting to, for the past 2-3 years. Here, some thoughts on the representation debate, from my limited and self-admittedly privileged understanding. The anger is completely understandable, especially with the poster et al. I get it.

''I understand this anger. But as is often the case with anger, it is in fact misdirected since I am not the sole creator of this film. Hundreds if not thousands of people have worked on it. I can’t undo historical caste injustices, or brutalisation dating back thousands of years,'' Chadha said in a statement.

''Madam Chief Minister'' is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of ''Jolly LLB'' fame. Chadha said playing a Dalit person in a film does not make her an expert on the issue.

''Don’t expect me to become a scholar or expert on the subject, by acting in one film, especially when it is as vast and complicated as caste and varna.

''I don’t even contest the fact that my performance will never ever be able to replicate the lived experience of a DBA actor. I am aware of that and it only made me work harder,'' she added.

Chadha said she has tried to play her character in the movie with utmost ''dignity, honesty and empathy''.

Produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies, the film also features Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1.20 lakh advocates to appear for All India Bar Exam-XV at 154 centers

The Bar Council of India BCI has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam AIBE-XV 15 which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country. To pursue a career...

Soccer-De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury he picked up in their last game, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.De Bruyne, 29, sustained what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was repl...

GMR Airports' JV hands over terminal building at Clark international airport to Philippines

A joint venture of GMR Airports on Friday handed over new terminal building at Clark international airport to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority BCDA, which works under the Philippines government, an official statement said on F...

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021