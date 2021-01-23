John Krasinski to host Jan 30 episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Actor John Krasinski will be making his debut as a host on NBC's ''Saturday Night Live''.

The late-night stand-up series returns on January 30 with five consecutive new shows and is handing hosting debuts to a trio of multi-hyphenate stars, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Krasinski, who recently hosted his own digital series ''Some Good News'', will emcee the January 30 episode with singer Machine Gun Kelly as the guest.

Besides the actor, ''Schitt's Creek'' co-creator and star Dan Levy will host February 6 episode with singer Phoebe Bridgers as the guest.

Oscar winner Regina King, who most recently directed ''One Night in Miami'', will headline the February 13 episode with singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff.

''SNL'' will continue with new shows on February 20 and 27 with hosts and musical guests that are not yet announced.

