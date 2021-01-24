Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's Maharashtra unit has started a 10-day statewide campaign to promote peace and humanity and to urge people to shun hatred and materialism.

The 'Darkness to Light' campaign, launched on Friday, has become more relevant in these times when polarisation has become a ''political tool'', the organization's state co-ordinator Naushad Usman told reporters here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered a quest for spirituality, he said.

''The objective is to save our society from the darkness of ignorance, hatred, and materialism, and move it towards the light of knowledge and understanding,'' he said.

The campaign aims to reach out to people from all castes and faiths across the state through print, electronic and social media and also personally to convey the message wherever possible, he said.

