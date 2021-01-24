Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 24-01-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 09:40 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's Maharashtra unit has started a 10-day statewide campaign to promote peace and humanity and to urge people to shun hatred and materialism.

The 'Darkness to Light' campaign, launched on Friday, has become more relevant in these times when polarisation has become a ''political tool'', the organization's state co-ordinator Naushad Usman told reporters here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered a quest for spirituality, he said.

''The objective is to save our society from the darkness of ignorance, hatred, and materialism, and move it towards the light of knowledge and understanding,'' he said.

The campaign aims to reach out to people from all castes and faiths across the state through print, electronic and social media and also personally to convey the message wherever possible, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Another trapped miner found in gold mine in China

Chinese rescuers on Sunday found a miner trapped underground for nearly two weeks following an explosion at a gold mine in the countrys eastern Shandong Province.The worker is in extremely weak condition and rescuers are helping lift him fr...

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hinds Maharashtra unit has started a 10-day statewide campaign to promote peace and humanity and to urge people to shun hatred and materialism.The Darkness to Light campaign, launched on Friday, has become more relevant ...

Immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants: Study

People who recover from COVID-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms...

Tennis pro Yastremska denied in bid to lift suspension

The International Tennis Federation denied a bid by 29th-ranked Dayana Yastremska to lift a suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping test.The ruling can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the 20-year-old Ukraini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021