Suficore Revives The Golden Age of Hindustani Classical Music

MUMBAI, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ''India and Pakistan's rich musical heritage has a lot to offer to modern music,'' says Sufiscore, who is catalysing the revival of traditional South Asian music, and doing it brilliantly, indeed! The main objective of Suficore is to dilute the risk of increasing musical homogeneity by shining a light on South Asian artists and to enable people from diverse cultures to reconnect with the richness of South Asian music as well as to become aware and appreciate the rich cultural tapestry of other societies. It is an initiative to enhance awareness about the need to preserve local culture featuring the likes of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Salim-Sulaiman. Sufiscore is the premier Youtube channel for South Asian music with a focus on conserving culture and styles. The channel is focused on delivering traditional music and other fusion style genres. It is safe to say it is doing this brilliantly. With artists from across the globe, Sufiscore is highlighting the talent of legendary classical artists and providing an opportunity for the next generation as well. South Asian music has a new flag-bearer in Sufiscore. Visit and subscribe to Sufiscore's Youtube Channel to watch the latest music videos! PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)