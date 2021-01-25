Actress Jayashree Ramaiah found dead

Kannada actress JayashreeRamaiah was found dead at an old-age and rehabilitation centrein the city on Monday, police sources said.

She was found hanging and is said to have died bysuicide, officials said, adding that investigation is goingon.

The actress had gained fame as a contestant in 'BiggBoss Kannada season 3', and had acted in some movies like'Uppu Huli Khara' and 'Kannada Gothilla'.

According to sources, Jayashree, said to be in her30s, was battling depression.

She had reportedly posted her state of mind on herFacebook page in June last year in which she said ''I quit.

Goodbye to this.... world and depression.'' As her post triggered alarm among her followers andwell-wishers, she allegedly deleted the post and had shared anew update saying, ''I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all.'' PTIKSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)