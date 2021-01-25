Left Menu
Aquaman 2 can focus on Mera, movie can push ‘girl power & feminism’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:28 IST
Aquaman 2 will be focusing more on Mera or Queen Atlanna. Image Credit: Facebook / Amber Heard

Aquaman 2 already got its release date but the superhero-based movie fans are still confused whether Amber Heard will be seen in the second movie. Although pre-production work is under process, still 1.5 million people's (fans of Johnny Depp) objections to restrict Amber Heard's presence is still on the table.

However, the host of the Beyond The Trailer of Youtube Chanel Grace Randolph wrote on her Twitter feed that a second lead character needs to be added in Aquaman 2 in order to divert the viewers' mind from Amber heard and to balance everything.

"Some of you are asking re Amber Heard – as I told you before, they are bringing on this new female lead to balance things out, and writing the script so that Heard's role can be cut down if needed. But as of right now she's still in Aquaman 2," said Grace Randolph.

According to the rumors, Aquaman 2 will be focusing more on Mera or Queen Atlanna. Or else the movie can push 'the girl power and feminism'. In the previous movie, Nicole Kidman portrays the role of Atlanna, The Queen of Atlantis, mother of Arthur Curry and Orm.

However, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II told to Uproxx that he is returning to play Black Manta in Aquaman 2.

After the successful entrance of Warner Bros. Pictures' Aquaman, the director James Wan took the challenge to making Aquaman 2 another big hit in the global box office. The first movie grossed about 1.148 billion USD worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU film, the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character, the fifth highest-grossing film of 2018, and the 20th highest of all-time at the time. It also surpasses 2012's superhero-based film The Dark Knight Rises.

Warner Bros has already confirmed Aquaman 2's release date on December 16, 2022, four years after the first film was released. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

