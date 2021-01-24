Left Menu
Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:49 IST
Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron
Kate Winslet is working with James Cameron in Avatar 2 for the first time after 1997’s Titanic. Image Credit: Twitter / Avatar

James Cameron has spent years working on Avatar sequels. The release dates of Avatar 2 to Avatar 5 changed numerous times. However, Avatar 2 is currently planned to release on December 16, 2022, with the following three sequels respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

Kate Winslet is working with James Cameron in Avatar 2 for the first time after 1997's Titanic. Working on multiple sequels at a time may be confusing for the cast and crew but the Avatar lovers have full trust on James Cameron who has mastery in brilliantly sequencing the plot. However, the beautiful actress, Kate Winslet confesses that she is also confused, about which sequel she worked on.

"I lost track of how many he [Cameron] is making at once. I did two at once, in tandem with him. All my work was in 2018… It's an extraordinary experience. You go into this huge aircraft hanger and anything is possible. You want to fly today? You want to do some spear fighting underwater? Sure, we'll do it. It was wonderful for me to be a part of such a well-oiled machine, with such great artists and technicians," Kate Winslet said to Marc Maron's WTF Podcast.

Kate Winslet appreciates Cameron's process of filming many sequels simultaneously. She explained: "He's got a lot more time to make [Avatar] than he ever had with Titanic. There's a process he's entered into, a rhythm, that's really quite relaxed. He's so intricately connected with that entire world because he created it, so there's a confidence in him that breathes collaboration and conversation."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Avatar 2 and other Hollywood movies.

