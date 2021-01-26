Left Menu
TN celebrates Republic Day

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 12:31 IST
The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Governor BanwarilalPurohit unfurling the tricolour at the Marina here.

Purohit also took the salute of the parade.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami gave away medals,including for gallantry and communal harmony to variousrecipients.

Colourful cultural programmes depicting India'sdiversity from different states including Tamil Nadu, Keralaand Telangana were performed at the event while a few floatswere also taken out to mark the day.

Earlier, Purohit laid a wreath at the War Memorialhere on the occasion.

Palaniswami gave away medals and prizes including theAnna Medal for Gallantry, Kottai Ameer award for communalharmony, best performing farmer producer company and the ChiefMinister's Trophies for the best police stations.

The gallantry medal winners were P Mullai, agovernment high school teacher who risked her life to savechildren by evacuating them on time during a gas leak inRanipet district even as the LPG cylinder exploded, leavingher injured in a resultant wall collapse.

Loco Pilot J Suresh of Vaigai Express was alsoawarded the Anna medal for his timely action of applyingemergency brakes after noticing boulders on track despitelow visibility, saving the lives of about 1,500 railpassengers, the government said.

Veterinary assistant surgeon Dr A Prakash also wonthe medal.

He was awarded for giving anesthetic drug with hisbare hands to an elephant rescued from a well after 18 hoursin Dharmapuri after the pachyderm started charging at thepublic. He did so as as there was no time to load thetranquilizing gun and he thus protected the public, thegovernment said.

Later, floats of 17 government departments includingPolice, Information and Public Relations, School Educationand Health and Family Welfare were taken out in procession.

