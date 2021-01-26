Left Menu
In a first, Kolkata gets boat library

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:50 IST
A children's library on a boatwas launched in Kolkata on Republic Day, a first of a kindinitiative.

Children will be able to choose from a selection of500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' BoatLibrary, an official said on Tuesday.

The idea behind the boat library is that one can readsome good collection of books while appreciating the beauty ofKolkata, cruising on the Hooghly, he said.

''The boat library would take people on a three-hour-long trip,'' the official said.

The trip will start at Millenium Park and the boatwill travel all the way to Belur Math jetty and return, hesaid.

There will be three trips on all weekdays, he added.

The boat has a free wifi facility as well.

The library has been set up by the West BengalTransport Corporation (WBTC) in collaboration with a heritagebook store of the city, the official said.

A ride on the boat would cost Rs 100 for adults and Rs50 for children.

The library will eventually host activities such asstorytelling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions, booklaunches, music and more, he said.

