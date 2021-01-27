Left Menu
Carey Mulligan to lead drama 'Fingernails', Cate Blanchett to produce

27-01-2021
British star Carey Mulligan will star in ''Fingernails'', the English-language film debut of Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou.

According to Collider, the feature film is being backed by two-time Oscar-winning star Cate Blanchett.

Nikou is best known for directing ''Apples'', which was recently selected as Greece's submission for Best International Feature category at 2021 Academy Awards. ''Fingernails'' will follow a woman named Anna (Mulligan), who increasingly suspects that her relationship with her longtime partner may not actually be the real thing.

In an attempt to improve her situation, Anna secretly embarks on a new assignment working at a mysterious institute designed to incite and test the presence of romantic love in increasingly desperate couples.

Blanchett will produce the project through her Dirty Films banner alongside Andrew Upton and Coco Francini.

Mulligan, the star of films such as ''Never Let Me Go'', ''An Education'' and ''Wildlife'', is currently receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Emerald Fennell's thriller ''Promising Young Woman''.

She will next be seen in Netflix drama ''The Dig'', opposite Ralph Fiennes, and Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein film ''Maestro''.

