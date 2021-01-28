Left Menu

'The Fact of a Body' series green-lit at HBO

28-01-2021
Premium cable network HBO is set to adapt true crime novel ''The Fact of a Body'' into a limited series drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has landed the rights to adapt author Alex Marzano-Lesnevich's acclaimed memoir which was published in 2017.

The drama follows the story of a young lawyer whose opposition to the death penalty is shaken when she's assigned the case of a child murderer whose complicated life story parallels the long-suppressed trauma of her past.

Jeremiah Zagar of ''Hustle'' fame will co-write the script and direct the potential series.

Zagar said he is honoured that Marzano-Lesnevich has trusted him with the source material.

''As a fan of the book, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such a powerful and profound story to life,'' he said.

Marzano-Lesnevich said working with Zagar is a dream come true.

''I've long been an admirer of Jeremiah's work, particularly his visually-driven, haunting approach to storytelling. This is a dream pairing to me. I can't wait to see the story come to life in his hands,'' the author said.

Zagar is also attached to executive produce the series along with Jeremy Yaches and Melissa Bernstein.

