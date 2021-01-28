HBO limited series 'Scenes From A Marriage' adds Corey Stoll

Actor Corey Stoll, known for films like ''Ant-Man'' and ''First Man'', has boarded the cast of HBO limited series ''Scenes From A Marriage''.

Featuring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead, the show is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 miniseries.

Bergman's iconic six-part series was written and directed by the filmmaker for Swedish television, while the upcoming HBO remake will be adapted and helmed by ''The Affair'' co-creator Hagai Levi.

The new version will re-examine the show's depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Stoll joins the cast along with actors Nicole Beharie and Tovah Feldshuh, reported Deadline.

Michael Ellenberg's Media Res and Endeavor Content are producing the limited series.

Chastain and Isaac, who previously co-starred in 2014's crime drama ''A Most Violent Year'', will also executive produce the remake.

The series was originally set to star Michelle Williams in one of the lead roles but she exited the project over scheduling issues. ''GLOW'' star Sunita Mani also features in a supporting role Stoll will next star in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s remake of ''West Side Story'' and the ''Sopranos'' prequel ''The Many Saints of Newark''.

