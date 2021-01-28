Kung Fu Panda 4 to be followed by two more sequels, DreamWorks’s CEO confirmed

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there in the minds of animated movie enthusiasts. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for more than four years.

The franchise enthusiasts will be quite glad to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. The CEO and co-founder of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. According to Deadline Hollywood, the third movie made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable release of 2016.

The co-director, Jennifer Yuh earlier commented on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. When she was asked in August 2018 regarding the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, she replied that she was not aware as always saw the series as a trilogy, but "she is always open for the fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po".

The fourth movie of Kung Fu Panda franchise will see the returning of Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

If sources are to be believed, Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end to his wrongdoings. All the movies will focus on Po.

The animated movie lovers will be amused by observing Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Po will enter the Panda village and reunite with his father and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior Kai came into the limelight, the problem gradually started increasing.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5 may focus on Shrek & Donkey's adventures without starting from last plot's end