Shrek 5 may focus on Shrek & Donkey’s adventures without starting from last plot’s end

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:09 IST
The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be the same but the creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

The confirmation of Shrek 5 was made over seven years back and fans of animated movies have been clamouring for it for a long time. Read more for additional updates on the imminent movie.

The reality is Shrek 5 is officially confirmed a long time back. Following the success of the second movie in May 2004, the producer-cum-executive producer of the first and second movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning.

"Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Jeffrey Katzenberg said.

NBCUniversal and Dreamworks made the confirmation on Shrek 5 in 2016. The fifth movie, according to Hollywood Reporter, was planned in July 2016 to be released in 2019.

The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be the same but the creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer, EconoTimes earlier confirmed. He has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. This is another reason experts have been saying that the much-awaited movie will be a reboot and not exactly a sequel.

Shrek and Donkey will have much more adventures in Shrek 5. If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The plot will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

The untitled fifth movie to include the returning of Lord Farquaad, a popular antagonist. However, we don't have any official announcement on the plot so far.

If some sources are to be believed, Shrek 5 will not pick up where the previous movie ended. It will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. They said they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story.

After the announcement of Shrek 5, the CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke said that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life into the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

