Left Menu

Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecroppers wife in Sounder, a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers hearts in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, died Thursday at age 96.Tysons death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details.With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 06:02 IST
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.

Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson.

A onetime model, Tyson began her screen career with bit parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when Black women were finally starting to get starring roles. Besides her Oscar nomination, she won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” Tyson's memoir, “Just As I Am,” was published this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus deaths pass India for third-highest tally

Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data.Mexicos health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases o...

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins to begin field work

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due to meet with Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in Wuhan, the WHO said.On Thursday, the tea...

Mexican president almost free of COVID-19 symptoms, official says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors health is improving and he is practically without symptoms of COVID-19 after he announced on Sunday he had caught the virus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday....

Tennis-A walk in the park for Djokovic, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic had a stroll in the park and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo as the worlds top tennis players made the most of their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open on Friday. Djokovic, Williams ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021