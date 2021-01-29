Left Menu

Dakota Johnson joins cast of 'Am I Ok?'

Marking the first solo financing effort from Picturestart productions, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson will be joining the cast of a new feature film by co-directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:32 IST
Dakota Johnson joins cast of 'Am I Ok?'
Dakota Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Marking the first solo financing effort from Picturestart productions, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson will be joining the cast of a new feature film by co-directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. According to Variety, the new project titled 'Am I Ok?' is all set to commence shooting on February 1 in Los Angeles. The star cast includes Johnson co-starring alongside Sonoya Mizuno, 'Coming 2 America' star Jermaine Fowler, Whitmer Thomas, Molly Gordon, June Diane Raphael, Notaro and Sean Hayes.

With the scripting done by Lauren Pomerantz, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will produce the project through their Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Johnson and Ro Donnelly's TeaTime Pictures, and Notaro and Allynne's Something Fierce shingle. Feig and Lucy Kitada will also serve as producers through Picturestart, as well as Pomerantz. The deal for the movies was brokered by UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

As per Variety, the film follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane, who are convinced they know everything there is to know about each other. When Jane announces she's moving from L.A. to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply buried, long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy sort through old patterns and new feelings, their bond is thrown into chaos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and traded flat during early hours on Friday ahead of the Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 93 points or 0.2 per cent at 46,967 while the Nifty 50...

Maha: Village fair cancelled due to pandemic, sec 144 in place

In view of the coronaviruspandemic, a famous religious fair held annually in Murbadtehsil of Maharashtras Thane district, has been cancelledthis year and the authorities have invoked section 144 of theCrPC to prevent gathering of people, of...

Micromax announces #INdiakeRealHeroes campaign to celebrate the unsung heroes on the 72nd Republic Day

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2021 PRNewswire --Micromax Informatics Ltd., Indias very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand, announced a social campaign titled INdiakeRealHeroes via Rahul Sharmas post on Twitter httpbit.lyINdiaKeRealHeroes. ...

Praxis Business School is launching its Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering in association with Knowledge Partners - Genpact and LatentView Analytics

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 29, 2021 PRNewswire -- Praxis Business School is launching its Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering, in association with knowledge partners Genpact and LatentView Analytics, to cater to the galloping demand for i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021