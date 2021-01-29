Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release on July 2

Left Menu

South actor Adivi Sesh on Friday said his film Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will hi the theatres worldwide on July 2.Sesh, who essays the titular role in the Sashi Kiran-directed biopic, took to social media to announce the release date of the movie. It has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babus GMB Entertainment and AS Movies.

South actor Adivi Sesh on Friday said his film ''Major'', based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will hi the theatres worldwide on July 2.

Sesh, who essays the titular role in the Sashi Kiran-directed biopic, took to social media to announce the release date of the movie. ''The power of courage. My dream project #MajorTheFilm reporting for duty 2 July, 2021 theatres worldwide,'' Sesh wrote on Twitter, alongside a poster of the film.

''Major'' is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. It has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

