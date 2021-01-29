Makers of Nag Ashwin's next rope in 'Mahanati' DOP, music composer

Makers of Nag Ashwin's untitled next have roped in 'Mahanati' director of photography (DOP) Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music composer Mickey J Meyer for the sci-fi film. Ashwin's flick that marks southern superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's first collaboration also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the flick on Twitter on Friday. "AMITABH - PRABHAS - DEEPIKA... The #Mahanati team - DoP Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music composer Mickey J Meyer - will be associated with #AmitabhBachchan, #Prabhas and #DeepikaPadukone starrer [not titled yet]... Directed by Nag Ashwin," he tweeted.

Ashwin is known for directing the National-Award winning biopic 'Mahanati.' The forthcoming flick will be under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Earlier in July last year, Deepika Padukone had confirmed teaming up with Prabhas for his 21st film.

However, other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. (ANI)

