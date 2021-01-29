Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'

Senior actor Boman Irani has joined the stellar starcast of Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Mayday.' The Ajay Devgn directorial, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see Boman Irani essaying the role of a top Airline's owner.

Although, the first schedule of the shoot for 'Mayday' was wrapped a couple of weeks back, Bachchan had recently started shooting for the second schedule. Directed and produced by Devgn, 'Mayday' is a thriller drama, starring his 'De De Pyaar De' co-star Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Bachchan.

It will also feature Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. Devgn had earlier announced that 'Mayday' will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022. (ANI)

