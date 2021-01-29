Bhumi Pednekar thanks film fraternity for joining her in raising awareness about climate conservation

Left Menu

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her environment protection campaign 'Climate Warrior', on Friday thanked the film industry for constantly coming forward to raise awareness about climate conservation and zero-waste.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:58 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her environment protection campaign 'Climate Warrior', on Friday thanked the film industry for constantly coming forward to raise awareness about climate conservation and zero-waste. On World Environment Day last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and many other Bollywood celebrities came forward to support Pednekar's 'One Wish For The Earth' initiative and urged everyone to plant more trees and do their bit to take care of the environment.

Last Diwali, Bhumi wished her colleagues by sending them saplings that they could plant in their homes. "The support that my fraternity gave that campaign was immense. And it's just not that campaign. There is a certain change in the mindset that we have seen like within the fraternity as well, you know. My last three films, the sets were plastic-free. There was no use of single-use plastic," she said.

"The crew were steel water bottles. These are very productive steps because the kind of garbage that is like - that comes out of a film set is large. And this is a conversation that I have with most of my film teams," she added. Bhumi has long been an environmentally conscious star. She has taken up climate conservation as a cause and is working to raise awareness among the people with her campaign 'Climate Warrior.' (ANI)

