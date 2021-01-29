Left Menu

Netflix unveils character posters from 'The Girl On The Train'

Online streamer Netflix has recently unveiled the character posters of the much-awaited Hindi language mystery thriller film 'The Girl on the Train' on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:47 IST
Netflix unveils character posters from 'The Girl On The Train'
Parineeti Chopra and Avinash Tiwary from 'The Girl On The Train' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Online streamer Netflix has recently unveiled the character posters of the much-awaited Hindi language mystery thriller film 'The Girl on the Train' on Friday. Dropping the posters on its official social media handles, Netflix noted, "Planning to take random trips on the train with the hope of running into one of these guys at least #TGOTT".

After few minutes of being posted, Parineeti also reshared the posters on her social media accounts. 'The Girl on the Train' is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film, which is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. It will feature Parineeti as Meera, who will be essaying the role played by Emily in the original.

In the film's Bollywood adaptation, Parineeti plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and others.

Donning a blue turban, in one of the posters, Kirti Kulhari can be seen essaying the character of Sikh police. It is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 26.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will also be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina', the biographical movie of badminton player, Saina Nehwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Panchayat polls: Don't vote for parties which supported farm laws, state Cong chief

As Gram Panchayat polls are around the corner, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Friday urged people not to vote for those parties which supported the three farm laws in the Parliament. Addressing the media here, he term...

UNICEF chief sees H1 "crush" in COVID-19 vaccine demand easing in H2

The U.N. Childrens Fund, the largest single buyer of vaccines in the world, expects a crush of demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the first year, with supplies only loosening in the second half, UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said on...

Tennis-Top-ranked Barty thrilled to be back playing again

Australias world number one Ash Barty was delighted to return to competing again after 11 months on Friday although her comeback in Adelaide ended on a losing note against Simona Halep of Romania. The 24-year-old skipped the U.S. Open and a...

Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aide

Germany will likely receive 20.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff said.We already got 1.3 million doses from BionTech last year, and by the end of March we should have around 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021