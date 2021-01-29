Left Menu

Did Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes hint at collaboration?

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:42 IST
Did Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes hint at collaboration?
Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singers Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes sparked rumours of a collaboration with their latest recreational post on Thursday (local time). Mendes hopped on to his social media handles to share a shirtless picture of himself with extended hands soaking up the sunlight and noted down the things he is grateful for, including 'old Mariah Carey songs'.

His caption reads, "Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!! The click garnered more than 4 million likes including comments from fellow celebrity followers and fans. Charlie Puth commented "Which Mariah song in particular?"

Meanwhile, the post caught Carey's attention on the micro-blogging site and she recreated the 'Senorita' star's post with the same caption, replacing 'coffee' with 'tea' and 'old Mariah Carey songs' to 'old Shawn Mendes songs'. The 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker wrote, "Grateful. The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

The 22-year-old star, Mendes was quick to respond to Carey and in the comments section, he left laughing and heart emoticons. The songstress also left replied with two kiss emoticons to Mendes. Fans of both the stars chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart, fire, and lovestruck emoticons and asking "Do we hear a collab?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

