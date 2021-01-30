Sherlock Season 5 can be possible in 2022; Sherlock Holmes, Watson can fight criminals

Has Sherlock Season 5 received the official confirmation from BBC? The reality is that the fifth season is yet to get the confirmation. It has been since January 2017 fans have been waiting for the renewal of its fifth season.

The Digital Weekly earlier reported that Sherlock Season 5 would be released in 2022 after completing all major projects. Many Sherlock lovers are saying that BBC One doesn't want to take away Sherlock due to other projects. If luck favors, it will return in 2022 with the main stars and their two co-stars.

Fans will be happy after learning that Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return to the small screens. Steven Moffat, the series creator earlier said that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated a similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. Martin Freeman opined in a discussion with Collider, "Not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Whenever Sherlock returns for Season 5, it will feature the changed or different lives of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman respectively. The creators, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat hinted it earlier. Previous reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season.

Sherlock Season 5 can be expected to arrive on the screens in either 2022 or 2023. The creators require adequate time to make it unique in comparison to the previous seasons.

Fans need to wait further as the world is badly combating the deadly coronavirus. The global entertainment industry already incurred unfathomable financial losses in the last couple of months due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

