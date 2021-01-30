Left Menu

Prison Break: Possibilities of some actors who may return if Season 6 takes place

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:18 IST
Prison Break: Possibilities of some actors who may return if Season 6 takes place
The news surrounding the making of Prison Break Season 6 floated over the web world in the last 3.5 years. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

Since Prison Break Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017, fans are ardently waiting to get the development updates on Season 6. The Prison Break enthusiasts across the planet are dying to know when Season 6 will be back on screen.

The news surrounding the making of Prison Break Season 6 floated over the web world in the last 3.5 years. Fans' interest highly augmented when the series' one lead actors, Dominic Purcell assured via Instagram on the making of sixth season. He took to Instagram for multiple times and assured that the sixth season would be worked upon once the pandemic situation comes under control.

The viewers must be knowing what happened recently before the end of 2020. Another lead actor, Wentworth Miller announced that he was no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield even if Prison back for Season 6. He simply exited from the show with an announcement over social media.

Dominic Purcell expressed loyalty to his co-star over social media saying 'he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6.' "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

The reason behind suddenly taking this decision was not disclosed. However, the avid viewers of Prison Break still continue to believe that Season 6 will take place in the future.

In case, if Prison Break returns for Season 6, Inbar Levi will be seen reprising her role as Sheba. The returning of William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone is also possible as he played 59 episodes between Season 2 and Season 4, albeit he was not present in the last season. Fans earlier expressed their request to bring him back in the sixth season.

Sara Tancredi will also return in Prison Break Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix defines Christopher 'a telekinetic cube of unknown origin'

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021