Prison Break: Possibilities of some actors who may return if Season 6 takes place

Since Prison Break Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017, fans are ardently waiting to get the development updates on Season 6. The Prison Break enthusiasts across the planet are dying to know when Season 6 will be back on screen.

The news surrounding the making of Prison Break Season 6 floated over the web world in the last 3.5 years. Fans' interest highly augmented when the series' one lead actors, Dominic Purcell assured via Instagram on the making of sixth season. He took to Instagram for multiple times and assured that the sixth season would be worked upon once the pandemic situation comes under control.

The viewers must be knowing what happened recently before the end of 2020. Another lead actor, Wentworth Miller announced that he was no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield even if Prison back for Season 6. He simply exited from the show with an announcement over social media.

Dominic Purcell expressed loyalty to his co-star over social media saying 'he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6.' "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

The reason behind suddenly taking this decision was not disclosed. However, the avid viewers of Prison Break still continue to believe that Season 6 will take place in the future.

In case, if Prison Break returns for Season 6, Inbar Levi will be seen reprising her role as Sheba. The returning of William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone is also possible as he played 59 episodes between Season 2 and Season 4, albeit he was not present in the last season. Fans earlier expressed their request to bring him back in the sixth season.

Sara Tancredi will also return in Prison Break Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix defines Christopher 'a telekinetic cube of unknown origin'