'Dear Evan Hansen' movie to hit theatres in September

'Dear Evan Hansen' movie to hit theatres in SeptemberPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:27 IST
The big screen adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical ''Dear Evan Hansen'' will release on September 24.
Actor Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning titular role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. According to Variety, the story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.
Stephen Chbosky has directed the movie from a script by Steven Levenson, who also wrote the book for the stage musical.
Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film via their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)