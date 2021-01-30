Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:27 IST
'Dear Evan Hansen' movie to hit theatres in September

The big screen adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical ''Dear Evan Hansen'' will release on September 24.

Actor Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning titular role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. According to Variety, the story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

Stephen Chbosky has directed the movie from a script by Steven Levenson, who also wrote the book for the stage musical.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film via their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

